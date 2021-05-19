China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.

China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

