Companies

China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.

China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular