China rejects U.S. FCC vote to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear

Cate Cadell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that China rejects a U.S. Federal Communications Commission vote to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in U.S. telecoms networks from Chinese firms including Huawei HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ.

