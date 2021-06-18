China rejects U.S. FCC vote to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that China rejects a U.S. Federal Communications Commission vote to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in U.S. telecoms networks from Chinese firms including Huawei HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

