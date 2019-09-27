BioTech

China reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

China's Foreign Ministry reiterated a denial of involvement in cyber attacks on Friday after French news agency AFP published a report that linked recent attacks on planemaker Airbus to China.

"China resolutely opposes any form of cyber attack," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily media briefing. Recent reports are irresponsible, unprofessional, and have ulterior motives, he said.

A series of cyber attacks on Airbus in the past few months was conducted via the computer systems of its suppliers and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP reported on Thursday.

An Airbus spokesman said the company was "aware of cyber events" and like any major high-tech industrial player it is a target for "malicious acts".

Airbus "continuously monitors" such threats through detection systems and can take "immediate and appropriate measures to protect itself at all times," he said.

