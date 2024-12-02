China Reinsurance Unveils Board and Strategic Committees

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H (HK:1508) has released an update.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. has announced its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, alongside the formation of five specialized committees to guide its strategic direction. The leadership team, led by Chairman Mr. He Chunlei, is set to drive the company’s growth and ensure effective risk management. This executive structure is crucial for investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and strategic developments within the company.

