China Reinsurance Reports Strong Premium Income Growth

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation has reported a substantial primary premium income of approximately RMB39,430 million from its subsidiary, China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance, for the first nine months of 2024. This figure, which is based on PRC Accounting Standards, has not undergone an audit review, prompting investors to exercise caution. The company’s strong performance reflects its significant role in the Chinese insurance market.

