China regulators warn iron ore traders to avoid fake pricing, speculation

China's state planner, and its market and securities regulators, have urged iron ore trading firms not to issue fake news or engage in hoarding, following a meeting to scrutinise their inventories and recent deals.

In a statement, the market regulator said it would closely monitor the movement of market prices and take tough action against any irregularities. It also urged greater efforts from state-owned firms to stabilise prices.

