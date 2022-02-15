China regulators warn iron ore traders to avoid fake pricing, speculation

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's state planner, and its market and securities regulators, have urged iron ore trading firms not to issue fake news or engage in hoarding, following a meeting to scrutinise their inventories and recent deals.

In a statement, the market regulator said it would closely monitor the movement of market prices and take tough action against any irregularities. It also urged greater efforts from state-owned firms to stabilise prices.

