China regulators summon fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry on Friday summoned fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms over issues such as "arbitrarily adjusting operating rules" and "hidden safety risks", according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The companies summoned included market leader Didi Global Inc DIDI.N, Geely's [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL] Caocao and Meituan's 3690.HK ride-hailing unit as well as the main players in China's logistic services market, Manbang, Huolala and Kuaigou.

