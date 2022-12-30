US Markets

China regulators summon fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms

December 30, 2022 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry on Friday summoned fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms over issues such as "arbitrarily adjusting operating rules" and "hidden safety risks", according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The companies summoned included market leader Didi Global Inc DIDI.N, Geely's [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL] Caocao and Meituan's 3690.HK ride-hailing unit as well as the main players in China's logistic services market, Manbang, Huolala and Kuaigou.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Eduardo.MonteiroBaptista@thomsonreuters.com;))

Stocks mentioned

