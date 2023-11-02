News & Insights

China regulators probe liquidity stress that sent rates to record 50% - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 02, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's financial regulators are investigating a month-end liquidity crunch that saw short-term money rates surge to as much as 50%, asking some institutions to explain why they borrowed at extremely high rates, three sources said.

The overnight rate for pledged repo - a short-term financing business - hit a record high of 50% on Oct 31, as a month-end scramble for cash and a flood of government bond sales caused stress in money markets.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), a central bank affiliate that operates China's interbank market, has asked institutions that settled trades on Tuesday at the 50% rate to submit explanations, according two sources with direct knowledge.

"Anyone who borrowed money at very high rates need to explain to regulators the decision-making and bidding process," said another direct source.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.