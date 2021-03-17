China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance on 'deepfake' technologies

China's cyberspace regulator said on Thursday it and the public security ministry had held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Kuaishou on potential problems with 'deepfake' technologies.

Deepfake technology merges, replaces or superimposes content on a video, making it appear to be authentic.

