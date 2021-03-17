China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance on 'deepfake' technologies

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Thursday it and the public security ministry had held talks with Alibaba 9988.HK, Tencent 0700.HK, ByteDance and Kuaishou 1024.HK on potential problems with 'deepfake' technologies.

Deepfake technology merges, replaces or superimposes content on a video, making it appear to be authentic.

