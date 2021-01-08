China regulator warns Haitong over bond market violations

Haitong Securities accused of helping issuers buy own bonds

Company says in filing it will improve internal governance

Adds detail, Haitong Securities response

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's interbank bond market regulator said on Friday it had warned Haitong Securities Co Ltd 600837.SS6837.HK and its affiliates about violations related to bond purchases by clients and instructed the companies to rectify the issues.

Haitong Securities, a major Chinese brokerage, helped issuers buy their own bonds during the issuance process and instructed subsidiaries to help issuers trade their bonds, in contravention of central bank rules, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said.

The company also had inadequate internal controls, NAFMII added in a statement.

In a subsequent filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Haitong Securities said it would improve internal governance and continue to promote healthy development of its business.

The breaches by Haitong and its affiliates, including Haitong Futures and Shanghai Haitong Securities Asset Management Co, have been reported to the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, NAFMII said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)

