China regulator to suspend two China Eastern flights from New York due to COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator will suspend two China Eastern 600115.SS flights from New York to Shanghai from January 3 due to COVID-19 cases, the Shanghai government said on Monday.

Five passengers on a Dec. 14 flight tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in China, triggering the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to halt two subsequent flights, the local government said in a statement on its official website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

