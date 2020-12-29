China regulator to suspend credit rating arm of CCXI over role in Yongcheng default

Refiles to remove extraneous text in first paragraph

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday said they have suspended the credit rating business of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co (CCXI) over its role in the default of a state-owned coal miner that stunned China's bond market last month.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), which regulates China's interbank bond market, said CCXI violated rules and its credit rating business will be suspended for three months.

CCXI was probed after its client, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co YCEHN.UL, defaulted on a 1 billion yuan ($153.17 million) bond on Nov. 10, just weeks after it sold fresh debt, sending shockwaves across China's bond market.

CCXI, which gave triple-A rating to the bonds at the time of default, had failed to conduct on-site due diligence on Yongcheng or adequately disclose risks, NAFMII said on Tuesday, urging the credit rating agency to take corrective measures.

Chinese regulators have vowed zero tolerance toward market abuse as they seek to repair investor confidence dented by a series of high-profile defaults in recent months by state firms including Huachen Auto Group Holdings Co and Tsinghua Unigroup.

NAFMII also launched investigations into Yongcheng's underwriting banks and its accounting firm. It also threatened to sanction Haitong securities 600837.SS, saying the brokerage was suspected of facilitating the illegal issuance of bonds by Yongcheng Coal, and of manipulating the market.

($1 = 6.5289 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by BEIJING NEWSROOM; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.