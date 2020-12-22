China regulator to send working group into Sichuan Trust to overhaul management

Adds background, comments from banking regulator official

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Regulators in China's Sichuan province said on Tuesday they aimed to overhaul the management of financial services firm Sichuan Trust Co Ltd over allegations of the misuse of funds.

The Sichuan bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said the company had violated the rule of prudent operation and "misused part of its loans and trust investment funds on relevant shareholders and their related parties".

The regulator said it and local government authorities would send in a joint working group to strengthen the management of the trust and limit the rights of four of its main shareholders. The watchdog added it would also press the firm to reshuffle its board members and speed up the disposal of risky assets.

Sichuan Trust did not immediately respond to calls and email seeking comment. It has not publicly commented on the allegations of misusing funds.

The company came to regulators' attention following local media reports that it had missed payments to investors this year and defaulted on the payment of some of its trust products.

On July 29, Sichuan Trust apologised for missing payments on some of its products and promised to make all efforts to pay investors back within a year.

China has been reining in the size of assets managed by its 68 trust firms in recent years to contain shadow banking risks.

The outstanding assets in the sector had been reduced by more than a fifth since the end of 2017 to stand at 20.7 trillion yuan at the end of October this year, according to data compiled by the CBIRC.

Lai Xiufu, head of the CBIRC's trust department, said in an interview on Tuesday that regulators would roll out rules on capital management for trust firms.

"The risks accumulated earlier in several trust companies have burst out and their operating conditions continue to deteriorate," Lai was quoted so by Financial News, a central bank publication, adding that those are "standalone cases".

"We will guide the industry back to its origins and guard against systemic financial risk."

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Pravin Char)

