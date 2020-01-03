China regulator says Shanghai-London Stock Connect operating normally

Contributors
Xiaochong Zhang Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

China's securities regulator said on Friday that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which links the Shanghai and London stock exchanges, was operating as normal, following a Reuters report that China had halted the link.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which links the Shanghai and London stock exchanges, was operating as normal, following a Reuters report that China had halted the link.

"Relevant media reports on postponement of Shanghai-London Stock Connect do not match facts," said Chang Depeng, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing five sources, that China had temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain.

(Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters