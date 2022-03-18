China regulator says it is studying affordable housing-based REIT pilot

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's securities regulator said on Friday that it is studying a pilot scheme for real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on subsidised rental housing with other government bodies and would implement it "as soon as possible".

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is guiding exchanges to develop rules for the expansion of REITs and will seek market comments in due course, it said in a statement on its website.

