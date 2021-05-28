Commodities

China regulator says crude oil, palm oil options to start trading in June

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published

China has approved trading of crude oil and palm oil options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange respectively, its securities regulator said on Friday, adding to a range of products open to foreign participants for trading.

Updates with background

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China has approved trading of crude oil and palm oil options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange respectively, its securities regulator said on Friday, adding to a range of products open to foreign participants for trading.

Crude oil options will begin trading on June 21, and palm oil options on June 18, the Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

Foreign companies and investors currently have limited access to China's commodities markets, but it has been opening up its futures contracts to foreign traders and adding options trading in efforts to become a global commodity pricing power.

The Chinese contracts open to foreign participation include crude oil, TSR 20 rubber, low-sulphur fuel oil, iron ore and purified terephthalic acid.

An internationalized bonded copper futures contract was launched on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange in November, and Dalian's palm oil contract was made accessible to foreign traders in December.

Of its internationalized contracts, China currently offers options trading for iron ore on the Dalian exchange and purified terephthalic acid on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by John Stonestreet, Robert Birsel)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular