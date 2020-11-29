China regulator probes Donghai Funds over suspected debt issuance violations

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's interbank bond market regulator said on Monday that it was launching a probe into a fund management firm over suspected debt issuance violations.

In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said that Donghai Funds Management Co Ltd. was suspected of facilitating illegal issuance of debt financing instruments by issuers, and of market manipulation activities.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

