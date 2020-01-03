China regulator issues draft letting mutual funds invest in third board stocks

China's securities regulator issued draft rules allowing mutual funds to invest in stocks listed on the country's new third board, China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman Chang Depeng told a news briefing on Friday.

He gave no further details.

The third board is also known as China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ).

