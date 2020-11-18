China regulator investigates Haitong Securities for suspected bond underwriting violations

China's interbank bond market regulator said Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into Haitong Securities Co Ltd over suspected violations of rules in underwriting bonds issued by a state-owned coal miner that defaulted.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, a self-regulatory body under the People's Bank of China, said that it had discovered the suspected violations during an investigation into Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group YCEHN.UL.

