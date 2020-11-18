China regulator investigates Haitong Securities for suspected bond underwriting violations

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's interbank bond market regulator said Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into Haitong Securities Co Ltd 600837.SS over suspected violations of rules in underwriting bonds issued by a state-owned coal miner that defaulted.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, a self-regulatory body under the People's Bank of China, said that it had discovered the suspected violations during an investigation into Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group YCEHN.UL.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.