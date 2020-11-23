China regulator gives approval for Baoshang Bank to file for bankruptcy

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on Monday it had given its approval for Baoshang Bank to start bankruptcy proceedings, after the regulators took control of the lender in May 2019 citing serious credit risks.

The takeover was scheduled to end on Monday.

The central bank said in August it would allow Baoshang to file for bankruptcy and would liquidate any remaining assets.

The regulators have also approved Mengshang Bank, a newly revamped bank based in Inner Mongolia, and Hong Kong-listed Huishang Bank to take over Baoshang's assets and operations.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.