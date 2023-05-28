News & Insights

Markets

China regulator fines two pharma firms for monopoly behaviour

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

May 28, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Yew Lun Tian for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Sunday it had fined two pharmaceutical companies for monopolistic behaviour.

It fined Grand Pharmaceutical 136 million yuan ($19.68 million) and confiscated 149 million yuan of "illegal revenue" for entering into a monopolistic deal with Wuhan Healcare Pharmaceuticals.

The regulator fined Wuhan Healcare Pharmaceuticals 4.13 million yuan and confiscated slightly over 30 million yuan of its revenue.

Since late 2020, Chinese regulators have started antitrust crackdowns on multiple industries, most notably on technology companies such as Alibaba Group.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Alison Williams)

((LunTian.Yew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.