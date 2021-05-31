China regulator fines 15 tutoring firms for false advertising, fraud

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms for combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, state media the People's Daily reported on Tuesday.

The 15 companies include Tencent-backed Yuanfudao, Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, New Oriental Education & Technology Group 9901.HK, the People's Daily said, citing a news briefing by the regulator.

($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

