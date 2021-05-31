US Markets
TAL

China regulator fines 15 tutoring firms for false advertising, fraud

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms for combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, state media the People's Daily reported on Tuesday.

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms for combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, state media the People's Daily reported on Tuesday.

The 15 companies include Tencent-backed Yuanfudao, Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, New Oriental Education & Technology Group 9901.HK, the People's Daily said, citing a news briefing by the regulator.

($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAL ONE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular