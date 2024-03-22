China regulator expects faster growth in electricity demand this year

By Colleen Howe

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's electricity demand is expected log faster growth this year and climb 8.3%, according to the country's energy regulator - an estimate that tops other predictions.

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said it expects power consumption to reach 9.96 trillion kilowatt hours in 2024. The growth rate was 6.7% in 2023.

That exceeds a recent forecast by a major coal industry association - the main supplier of fuel to China's power grid - that electricity use would rise 5% in 2024, in line with the country's economic growth target.

IEA has similarly targeted a 5.1% in China's electricity demand in 2024.

In January and February, power consumption grew at an 11% clip year on year, according to data from the national statistics bureau. It was boosted by higher-than-expected growth in industrial power generation, the coal industry group said.

Wind and solar are expected to supply at least 17% of China's electricity in 2024, the NEA added, up from 12% in 2023 following a ramp-up in renewable capacity last year.

The NEA also estimates that crude oil production will stabilise at above 200 million metric tons in 2024. Production last year increased 1.6% to 208 million tons.

Growth in China's oil production has been expected to slow as reserves become harder to tap.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)

