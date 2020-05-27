China regulator eases insurers' bond investment rules to replenish bank capital

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it was relaxing rules for insurers investing in bonds used to replenish banks' capital.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement that it would expand the range of issuers in which insurers are able to invest and abolish requirements that banks' tier-two capital bonds and perpetual bonds meet certain external credit ratings.

