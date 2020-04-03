US Markets
LK

China regulator condemns Luckin Coffee financial misconduct, says will investigate

Contributor
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's securities regulator said on Friday it strongly condemns financial misconduct by Luckin Coffee.

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it strongly condemns financial misconduct by Luckin Coffee.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said in a statement it will investigate the issue according to the law and resolutely crack down on securities fraud activities.

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O sank as much as 81% on Thursday after the Chinese coffee chain said an internal investigation had shown that its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales transactions.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular