China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to take corrective measures

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be asked to take corrective measures.

They will be banned from soliciting new business from mainland investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

