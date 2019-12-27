US Markets

China regulator approves imports of J&J's Tremfya

Roxanne Liu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
China has approved imports of Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab), the National Medical Products Administration said in a notice on Friday.

The drug will be used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are suitable for systemic therapy, the administration said.

J&J is positioning Tremfya as a better alternative to Novartis's NOVN.S Cosentyx as it seeks to take market share away from the treatment, which was launched two years ago and is among the top-selling treatments in the $11 billion global psoriasis market.

