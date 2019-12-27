China regulator approves imports of J&J's Tremfya

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China has approved imports of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Tremfya (guselkumab), the National Medical Products Administration said in a notice on Friday.

The drug will be used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are suitable for systemic therapy, the administration said.

J&J is positioning Tremfya as a better alternative to Novartis's NOVN.S Cosentyx as it seeks to take market share away from the treatment, which was launched two years ago and is among the top-selling treatments in the $11 billion global psoriasis market.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.