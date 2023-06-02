News & Insights

Commodities

China regulator allows registration of alumina futures on Shanghai Futures Exchange

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 02, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday it has allowed the registration of alumina futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The regulator said it will supervise the exchange as it prepares for the launch of the alumina futures.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

