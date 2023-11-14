China refinery runs slow m/m in October amid narrowing margins

Crude throughout up 9.1% on last year, but slows from September

Industrial indicators weaker, margins at independent refineries narrow

Domestic crude oil output rises 0.5% year-on-year

Natural gas output up 2.6% year-on-year

Rewrites lead paragraph, adds additional detail and crude and natural gas data in paragraphs 7-10, adds bullets

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in October was up 9.1% from a year earlier on stronger transport fuel consumption, but eased from last month's highs amid weakening industrial fuel demand and narrowing refining margins.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer was 63.93 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

That was equivalent to 15.05 million barrels per day (bpd), representing a slight slowdown on September's record 15.48 million bpd.

China's crude imports were up 13.5% year-on-year in October at 11.53 million bpd, though growth from September was more muted at 3.6%.

Recent macroeconomic data has pointed to weakening domestic fuel demand. China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, with the manufacturing PMI dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion. The non-manufacturing PMI also indicated a slowdown in services and the vast construction sector.

Analysts had anticipated lower runs at private "teapot" refiners in Shandong province in the second half of the month as refining margins narrowed amid competition for limited Russian oil supply and higher prices for Venezuelan shipments following U.S. sanctions relief measures.

Average refining margins at teapots narrowed to reach about 450 yuan ($61.50) a tonne in October from a March peak of nearly 1,200 yuan, Reuters previously reported.

Onshore crude inventories increased by around 2 million barrels over the last two weeks of the month, reaching 958 million barrels as of Nov. 2, according to commodities consultancy Vortexa.

The NBS data also showed that domestic crude oil production in October was 17.33 million metric tons, or 4.1 million bpd, up from 17.2 million tons in 2022.

Natural gas production was up 2.6% from a year earlier to 19.0 billion cubic metres (bcm), from 18.5 bcm last year.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley. Editing by Sam Holmes and Shri Navaratnam)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.