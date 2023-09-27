News & Insights

China refiner Shenghong in preliminary deal with Saudi Aramco for equity investment

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

September 27, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

Adds Aramco comment on size of stake in paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's privately controlled Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co Ltd 000301.SZ said on Wednesday it had entered a preliminary deal with Saudi Aramco for the Middle Eastern oil major to become a minority stakeholder in its refining and petrochemical unit.

Under a framework agreement, Saudi Aramco 2223.SE intends to become a strategic investor in Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, which operates a refinery and petrochemical complex in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

In a separate statement, Aramco said it was looking at investing 10% in Shenghong Petrochemical, adding that companies also intend to cooperate on a large expansion project, although Aramco did not provide details.

The companies are willing to cooperate in areas such as long-term crude supply and marketing of refined fuel and chemical products, as well as licensing high-value added manufacturing technology, according to a stock filing.

The parties will carry out due diligence and evaluation works to follow up on this agreement, the company added.

Shenghong Petrochemical, one of China's newest refineries, operates a 320,000 barrel-per-day plant in port city of Lianyungang.

Under a similar alliance, Aramco said in March it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd 002493.SZ for about $3.6 billion, an investment attached to a 20-year crude oil supply deal with Rongsheng-controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.