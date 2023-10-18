News & Insights

China rebukes U.S. over latest chip restrictions

October 18, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China has lodged a stern rebuke of the United States over its latest chip restrictions, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Such restrictions and forced de-coupling for political purposes violate the principles of the market economy and fair competition," the ministry said.

The U.S. has said it does not want to block China's economic development, and China hopes the U.S. will adhere to this rather than saying one thing and doing another, it said.

