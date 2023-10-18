News & Insights

China rare earths firm to invest $100 mln to expand Mexico plant -governor

October 18, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's JL Mag Rare-Earth 300748.SZ will invest $100 million in northern Mexico to expand a rare earths magnet production plant, Nuevo Leon state Governor Samuel Garcia wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

Garcia often announces company investments in his state, one of Mexico's industrial hubs and home to a large manufacturing sector, including automakers.

JL Mag produces magnets that use rare earth minerals, which Garcia said are sold to auto companies such as General Motors GM.N and Tesla TSLA.O. The Chinese company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

