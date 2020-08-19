China rare earths firm Shenghe hit by 'once-in-a-century' flooding

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese rare earths producer Shenghe Resources Holding Co 600392.SS is set to lose tens of millions of dollars after reporting that "once-in-a-century" flooding in the southwest Sichuan province had shut down plants and damaged inventory.

Floods on the upper reaches of China's Yangtze river, which passes through Sichuan, forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people on Tuesday and threatened a world heritage site, the Leshan Giant Buddha.

In the same city, Shenghe subsidiary Leshan Shenghe and Sichuan Runhe Catalytic New Material Co, in which it holds a 38.1% stake, were hit by flooding, Shenghe said in a Wednesday filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Leshan's Wutongqiao district "suffered a once-in-a-century severe flood on Aug. 18," the statement said.

"The water level ... is quite deep. At the moment the factories have completely stopped production and all personnel have been evacuated safely."

China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals prized for their use in consumer electronics and military equipment.

Leshan Shenghe, which processes rare earth ore into material useable by manufacturers, is expected to lose 240 million-330 million yuan ($35 million-$48 million) due to the flooding, including 220 million-280 million yuan in inventory, the filing said.

That far exceeds the 83.8 million yuan Shenghe said in a separate filing that the unit's inventory was insured up to. Leshan Shenghe produced more than 28,000 tonnes of rare earth salts in 2019.

Runhe Catalytic New Material Co is expected to lose 150 million-190 million yuan, including 120 million-130 million yuan in inventory, and has no insurance, the filings said.

Shenghe, which also has a minority stake in U.S. rare earths miner MP Materials, said the plants would work to resume production under local government guidance, without giving a time frame.

($1 = 6.9075 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

