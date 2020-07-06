China rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

July 6 (Reuters) - European shares jumped in early trading on Monday, with a rally in China's markets setting an upbeat tone as investors banked on the world's second biggest economy to lead a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1.7% by 0714 GMT, with stocks exposed to China, like carmakers .SXAP, industrials .SXNP, energy firms .SXEP and luxury goods makers rising strongly, while banks .SX7P also rallied.

The German DAX .GDAXI, London's FTSE 100 .FTSE and France's CAC 40 .FCHI all rose about 2%.

China's blue-chip index .CSI300 jumped over 5%, as investors stocked up on cheap funding to invest in an economy that analysts predict will recover faster and better than other major countries battling new waves of infections. .SS

UK homebuilders Persimmon PSN.L, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Barratt Developments BDEV.L gained about 5% after reports that British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak planned to raise a property tax threshold, among other steps to reduce the economic toll of the health crisis.

Sonova SOON.S, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, rose 5.4% after saying it would close some stores and cut jobs as it expects first-half results to only partially recover from the pandemic.

