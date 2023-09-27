China raises minimum purchase price for wheat produced in 2024

Recasts lead, headline to indicate raise in price, adds details

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China has raised the minimum purchase price for third-grade wheat produced in 2024 to 2,360 yuan ($323) per metric ton, according to the state planner on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission had previously set the 2023 minimum purchase price at 2,340 yuan per ton.

This was decided based on production costs, supply and demand, local andglobal marketprices, and other factors, it said in a notice published on its website.

China buys wheat from farmers at the minimum price when the market price drops below that level in order to support food production.

($1 = 7.3127 Chinese yuan renminbi)

