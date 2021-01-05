China raises macro prudential adjustment coefficient for firms making overseas loans

Contributors
Judy Hua Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's central bank has raised its macro prudential adjustment coefficient for domestic firms making overseas loans to 0.5 from 0.3.

Adds details

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank has raised its macro prudential adjustment coefficient for domestic firms making overseas loans to 0.5 from 0.3.

After the adjustment, the upper limit of overseas loans made by domestic firms will be increased accordingly, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move will help meet Chinese companies' demand for capital when they make overseas investments, and help expand the cross-border use of the Chinese yuan, the central bank said.

In December, the central bank tightened the way it assesses cross-border financing risks for companies as China's economy stages a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters