China raises fuel oil import quotas by 3 mln tons for non-state firms

Adds context in paragraphs 2 and 3

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China has issued an additional 3 million metric tons in fuel oil import quotas in 2023 for non-state firms, according to a notice released by the country's Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

The additional quota takes the total for 2023 to 19.2 million tons, following the 16.2 million tons in non-state fuel oil import quotas issued at the start of the year.

The price premium on M100 fuel oil over Singapore MOPs 380cst rose to $80 per ton in late November, up from around $60 to $65 per ton in October due to strong demand from China amid tight supply of low sulphur feedstock, trading sources said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul and Christopher Cushing)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.