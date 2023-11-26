News & Insights

China raises fuel oil import quotas by 3 mln tons for non-state firms

November 26, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Andrew Hayley and Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China has issued an additional 3 million metric tons in fuel oil import quotas in 2023 for non-state firms, according to a notice released by the country's Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

The additional quota takes the total for 2023 to 19.2 million tons, following the 16.2 million tons in non-state fuel oil import quotas issued at the start of the year.

The price premium on M100 fuel oil over Singapore MOPs 380cst rose to $80 per ton in late November, up from around $60 to $65 per ton in October due to strong demand from China amid tight supply of low sulphur feedstock, trading sources said.

