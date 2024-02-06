China raises first 2024 rare earths mining quota by 12.5% y/y

Adds background and details

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China has set its first rare earths mining quota for 2024 at 135,000 metric tons, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday, 12.5% higher than a year earlier.

However, the rise is smaller than the 19% year-on-year increase seen in the first quota released in 2023.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements used in products from lasers and military equipment to magnets found in electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

China, which accounts for 70% of rare earths mining and 90% of refined output, according to the United States Geological Survey, controls its supply through the closely watched quota system.

Allocations are typically issued twice a year, although there were three last year, for the first time since the system was introduced in 2006.

China, also the largest consumer of rare earths, set the first quota for smelting and separation of the elements for the year at 127,000 tons, 10.4% higher than in the first 2023 quota, but down from a rise of 18.3% between early 2022 and 2023.

The total mining output quota in 2023 hit a record high of 255,000 tons and the total smelting and separation quota was also a record at 243,850 tons, up 21.4% and 20.7% from a year earlier, respectively.

