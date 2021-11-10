US Markets

China raises 4 bln euros in bond deal

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China finalised a three-tranche bond deal worth 4 billion euros ($4.63 billion) on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China finalised a three-tranche bond deal worth 4 billion euros ($4.63 billion) on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The country's Ministry of Finance raised 1.5 billion euros in the three-year tranche, 1.5 billion euros in the seven-year and 1 billion euros in the 12-year tranche, the term sheet said.

Each of the tranches priced significantly cheaper than the guidance given to investors when the deal launched on Wednesday.

The three-year tranche was priced flat with the mid-swap rate after the initial pricing guidance was plus 20 basis points, while the seven-year tranche was priced 20 basis points cheaper than first flagged.

The 12-year tranche pricing was set at the mid-swap rate plus 52 basis points, compared with the guidance of plus 65 basis points.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular