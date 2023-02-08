Commodities

China raises 2022/23 edible oil consumption forecast slightly

February 08, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its 2022/23 edible oil consumption outlook slightly on Wednesday, citing stronger rural migration to cities than previously expected.

Edible oil consumption is seen up 0.5% at 36.52 million tonnes in this month's outlook, versus 36.34 million tonnes in January's forecast.

Output of soy oil is expected to be almost 6% higher, added the monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, without providing a reason.

Key numbers from the CASDE report are below.

2020/2021

2021/22 February Estimate

2022/23 January Forecast

2022/23 February Forecast

Percentage change

Corn - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

41.264

43.324

43.07

43.07

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

260.66

272.55

277.2

277.2

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

29.56

29.56

18

18

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

282.16

287.7

290.51

290.51

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.01

0.01

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

8.06

14.41

4.68

4.68

0.00%

Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

9.882

8.4

10.243

10.243

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

19.6

16.4

20.29

20.29

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

99.78

91.6

95.2

95.2

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

113.26

107.97

112.87

112.87

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.06

0.1

0.15

0.15

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

6.06

-0.07

2.47

2.47

0.00%

Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug

Beginning stocks (mln tonnes)

7.36

7.6

7.13

7.13

0.00%

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

3.17

3.028

3

3

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

5.91

5.73

5.98

5.98

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

2.75

1.73

1.85

1.85

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

8.4

7.9

7.5

7.5

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.00%

Ending Stocks (mln tonnes)

7.6

7.13

7.43

7.43

0.00%

Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

1.453

1.263

1.362

1.362

0.00%

Cane

11.91

11.22

11.63

11.63

0.00%

Beet

2.62

1.41

1.99

1.99

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

14.53

12.63

13.62

13.62

0.00%

Cane sugar

11.91

11.22

11.63

11.63

0.00%

Beet sugar

2.62

1.41

1.99

1.99

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

6.34

5.33

5

5

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

15.5

15.4

15.6

15.6

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.13

0.16

0.18

0.18

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

1.38

-0.67

-0.73

-0.73

0.00%

Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept

Output (mln tonnes)

28.64

27.55

29.21

29.21

0.00%

Soybean oil

17.14

15.94

16.75

17.7

5.67%

Rapeseed

5.72

5.73

6.53

6.53

0.00%

Peanut oil

3.37

3.42

3.38

3.33

-1.48%

Imports (mln tonnes)

10.74

5.78

8.43

8.43

0.00%

Palm oil

5.02

3.03

4.5

4.5

0.00%

Rapeseed

2.37

0.97

1.5

1.5

0.00%

Soybean oil

1.23

0.29

1.2

1.2

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

33.95

35.84

36.34

36.52

0.50%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.27

0.15

0.27

0.27

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

2.86

-2.66

1.04

0.85

-18.27%

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

