China raises 2022/23 edible oil consumption forecast slightly

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its 2022/23 edible oil consumption outlook slightly on Wednesday, citing stronger rural migration to cities than previously expected.
Edible oil consumption is seen up 0.5% at 36.52 million tonnes in this month's outlook, versus 36.34 million tonnes in January's forecast.
Output of soy oil is expected to be almost 6% higher, added the monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, without providing a reason.
Key numbers from the CASDE report are below.
2020/2021
2021/22 February Estimate
2022/23 January Forecast
2022/23 February Forecast
Percentage change
Corn - crop year Oct-Sept
Planted acreage (mln hectares)
41.264
43.324
43.07
43.07
0.00%
Output (mln tonnes)
260.66
272.55
277.2
277.2
0.00%
Imports (mln tonnes)
29.56
29.56
18
18
0.00%
Consumption (mln tonnes)
282.16
287.7
290.51
290.51
0.00%
Exports (mln tonnes)
0.01
0.01
0.00%
Balance (mln tonnes)
8.06
14.41
4.68
4.68
0.00%
Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept
Planted acreage (mln hectares)
9.882
8.4
10.243
10.243
0.00%
Output (mln tonnes)
19.6
16.4
20.29
20.29
0.00%
Imports (mln tonnes)
99.78
91.6
95.2
95.2
0.00%
Consumption (mln tonnes)
113.26
107.97
112.87
112.87
0.00%
Exports (mln tonnes)
0.06
0.1
0.15
0.15
0.00%
Balance (mln tonnes)
6.06
-0.07
2.47
2.47
0.00%
Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug
Beginning stocks (mln tonnes)
7.36
7.6
7.13
7.13
0.00%
Planted acreage (mln hectares)
3.17
3.028
3
3
0.00%
Output (mln tonnes)
5.91
5.73
5.98
5.98
0.00%
Imports (mln tonnes)
2.75
1.73
1.85
1.85
0.00%
Consumption (mln tonnes)
8.4
7.9
7.5
7.5
0.00%
Exports (mln tonnes)
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.00%
Ending Stocks (mln tonnes)
7.6
7.13
7.43
7.43
0.00%
Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept
Planted acreage (mln hectares)
1.453
1.263
1.362
1.362
0.00%
Cane
11.91
11.22
11.63
11.63
0.00%
Beet
2.62
1.41
1.99
1.99
0.00%
Output (mln tonnes)
14.53
12.63
13.62
13.62
0.00%
Cane sugar
11.91
11.22
11.63
11.63
0.00%
Beet sugar
2.62
1.41
1.99
1.99
0.00%
Imports (mln tonnes)
6.34
5.33
5
5
0.00%
Consumption (mln tonnes)
15.5
15.4
15.6
15.6
0.00%
Exports (mln tonnes)
0.13
0.16
0.18
0.18
0.00%
Balance (mln tonnes)
1.38
-0.67
-0.73
-0.73
0.00%
Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept
Output (mln tonnes)
28.64
27.55
29.21
29.21
0.00%
Soybean oil
17.14
15.94
16.75
17.7
5.67%
Rapeseed
5.72
5.73
6.53
6.53
0.00%
Peanut oil
3.37
3.42
3.38
3.33
-1.48%
Imports (mln tonnes)
10.74
5.78
8.43
8.43
0.00%
Palm oil
5.02
3.03
4.5
4.5
0.00%
Rapeseed
2.37
0.97
1.5
1.5
0.00%
Soybean oil
1.23
0.29
1.2
1.2
0.00%
Consumption (mln tonnes)
33.95
35.84
36.34
36.52
0.50%
Exports (mln tonnes)
0.27
0.15
0.27
0.27
0.00%
Balance (mln tonnes)
2.86
-2.66
1.04
0.85
-18.27%
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))
