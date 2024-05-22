China Railway Signal Sets 2023 AGM Date

China Railway Signal & Communication (HK:3969) has released an update.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 13, 2024, in Beijing. Shareholders will deliberate on key resolutions such as the company’s annual report, profit distribution plan, and the appointment of an auditor for 2024. The company will also seek a general authorization for the issuance of debt financing instruments during this pivotal meeting.

For further insights into HK:3969 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.