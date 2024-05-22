News & Insights

China Railway Signal Sets 2023 AGM Date

May 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

China Railway Signal & Communication (HK:3969) has released an update.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 13, 2024, in Beijing. Shareholders will deliberate on key resolutions such as the company’s annual report, profit distribution plan, and the appointment of an auditor for 2024. The company will also seek a general authorization for the issuance of debt financing instruments during this pivotal meeting.

