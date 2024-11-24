China Railway Signal & Communication Wins Major Rail Projects

China Railway Signal & Communication (HK:3969) has released an update.
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation has secured ten significant projects in the rail transit market from September to October 2024, highlighting its strong market position. These projects span both domestic high-speed railways and international ventures, including a major signaling equipment procurement for Rio Tinto’s Simandou Railway in Guinea. The total tender value for these projects underscores the company’s growing influence in the global rail industry.
