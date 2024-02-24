China Railway Group (SHSE:601390) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 9.55

The average one-year price target for China Railway Group (SHSE:601390) has been revised to 9.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 9.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.27 to a high of 12.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.56% from the latest reported closing price of 6.47 / share.

China Railway Group Maintains 3.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Railway Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601390 is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 456,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,466K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares, representing an increase of 88.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601390 by 388.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,628K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,824K shares, representing an increase of 62.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601390 by 51.52% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 31,190K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,845K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601390 by 21.16% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 23,615K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,002K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601390 by 15.60% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 20,336K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,928K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601390 by 22.15% over the last quarter.

