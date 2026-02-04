China Railway Group (SEHK:390) Price Target Increased by 15.40% to 5.85

The average one-year price target for China Railway Group (SEHK:390) has been revised to HK$5.85 / share. This is an increase of 15.40% from the prior estimate of HK$5.07 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$4.68 to a high of HK$6.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.92% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Railway Group. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 24.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 390 is 0.08%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.98% to 321,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,208K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,842K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 390 by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,553K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,413K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 390 by 3.83% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 18,127K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,402K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 390 by 14.15% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 18,014K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,379K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 390 by 3.91% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 15,943K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.