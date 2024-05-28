China Railway Group Schedules 2023 AGM

China Railway Group (HK:0390) has released an update.

China Railway Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2023, scheduled on June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key corporate matters including the 2023 financial reports, profit distribution, and executive remuneration. Major points on the agenda also include appointing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and its affiliate as the company’s auditors for 2024, and approving various policies and amendments related to governance and shareholder returns for 2024-2026.

