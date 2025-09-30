China Railway Group (CRWOF) Price Target Decreased by 20.22% to 0.69

Stocks
The average one-year price target for China Railway Group (OTCPK:CRWOF) has been revised to $0.69 / share. This is a decrease of 20.22% from the prior estimate of $0.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.52 to a high of $0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Railway Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWOF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 485,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,208K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,842K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,553K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,413K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 36,928K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 25,363K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,209K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 9.84% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 18,853K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,464K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

