China Railway Group (CRWOF) Price Target Decreased by 20.22% to 0.69

The average one-year price target for China Railway Group (OTCPK:CRWOF) has been revised to $0.69 / share. This is a decrease of 20.22% from the prior estimate of $0.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.52 to a high of $0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Railway Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWOF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 485,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,208K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,842K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,553K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,413K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 36,928K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 25,363K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,209K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 9.84% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 18,853K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,464K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWOF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.