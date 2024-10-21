China Railway Construction to Present Q3 2024 Results

China Railway Construction (DE:4FF) has released an update.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is set to release its third-quarter financial results for 2024 on October 31. The company plans to engage investors through an online presentation on November 4, providing a detailed overview of its operational and financial performance. This interactive session will allow investors to gain insights and ask questions about the company’s quarterly results.

