News & Insights

Stocks

China Railway Construction to Hold AGM

May 29, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Railway Construction (DE:4FF) has released an update.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 20, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key corporate matters such as the approval of the 2023 financial statements and management reports, directors’ remuneration, and plans for profits distribution. Among the agenda items, shareholders will also consider the appointment of an audit intermediary for 2024, set financial caps for various activities, and deliberate on a shareholder representative supervisor addition. Furthermore, a special resolution will address the three-year Shareholders’ Return Plan and the issuance of additional shares by the board of directors.

For further insights into DE:4FF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.