China Railway Construction to Hold AGM

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 20, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key corporate matters such as the approval of the 2023 financial statements and management reports, directors’ remuneration, and plans for profits distribution. Among the agenda items, shareholders will also consider the appointment of an audit intermediary for 2024, set financial caps for various activities, and deliberate on a shareholder representative supervisor addition. Furthermore, a special resolution will address the three-year Shareholders’ Return Plan and the issuance of additional shares by the board of directors.

