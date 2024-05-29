China Railway Construction Declares Year-End Dividend

China Railway Construction (DE:4FF) has released an update.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited has announced an ordinary final cash dividend of RMB 0.35 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 31 August 2024. Shareholders approved the dividend on 20 June 2024, and further financial details including exchange rates and specific dates for the ex-dividend and book close period are forthcoming. Withholding tax rates for the dividend will be 10% for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders outside of the PRC, and 20% for resident individuals within the PRC.

For further insights into DE:4FF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.