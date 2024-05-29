News & Insights

China Railway Construction Declares Year-End Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

China Railway Construction (DE:4FF) has released an update.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited has announced an ordinary final cash dividend of RMB 0.35 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 31 August 2024. Shareholders approved the dividend on 20 June 2024, and further financial details including exchange rates and specific dates for the ex-dividend and book close period are forthcoming. Withholding tax rates for the dividend will be 10% for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders outside of the PRC, and 20% for resident individuals within the PRC.

