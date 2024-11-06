China Qidian Guofeng Unveils Board of Directors

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Mr. Yuan Li as Chairman and Mr. Sun Yue as Vice-chairman and CEO. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors and has established audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This structure is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and strategic decision-making.

