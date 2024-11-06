News & Insights

Stocks

China Qidian Guofeng Unveils Board of Directors

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Mr. Yuan Li as Chairman and Mr. Sun Yue as Vice-chairman and CEO. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors and has established audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This structure is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and strategic decision-making.

For further insights into HK:1280 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.